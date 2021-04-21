Towns readjust to prepare for late April snow

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We’re in late April, but the snow fall brings us back to January.

After a stretch of warm weather, many towns had to quickly readjust their spring maintenance plans in preparation for the late season snowfall.

MORNING COMMUTE: What you need to know now as of 5:12am



❄️ Snowfall right now is wet and heavy, but it’s not sticking to the roads just yet.



❄️ Be prepared to give yourself time to wipe off that car this am



❄️ Snow coming in from the west may play a visual issue @News_8 — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) April 21, 2021

Seriously April. Well at least it’s not an ICE or WIND storm. So I guess that’s the bright side this am at 4am #roc #AprilSnow pic.twitter.com/Y4xiubibrX — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) April 21, 2021

Irondequoit Superintendent of Roads Bob Kiley said just 12 hours ago, crews were doing spring maintenance, paving parking lots. Kiley said this sudden snowfall is will be a hassle for them in terms of prepping some vehicles to haul salt instead of asphalt.

“Prepare for a couple extra minutes to make sure you get to the destination on time. I think now most people have swapped their snow tires for regular ones, I doubt people will be swapping them out now, so make sure you prepare for a couple extra min, give space for plow operators.”

Kiley says if the snow stays heavy and wet and the area ends up getting 3 to 6 inches, you will see plows out — something they are prepared for.

“The front plow is relatively simple to put on, it takes maybe 10, 15 minutes. The wing could take maybe double that time, all in all it’s significant inconvenience but if we need to we are able to readily spin up the whole fleet and go for a plow run.”

Whenever the area sees heavy wet snow, Kiley says they start to see complaints that mailboxes or trash bins knocked over, heavy wet slushy snow and we are plowing, more weight

call DPW for help at 585-336-6090.