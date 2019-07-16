Vernon Planning Board Denies Woodstock 50 appeal

VERNON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town of Vernon Planning Board voted Tuesday night to deny an appeal by Woodstock 50 organizers to hold the festival at Vernon Downs in August. The vote was unanimous.

The decision ultimately came down to safety concerns. Promoter Michael Lang says he vows to try again with Woodstock 50, but won’t try again in Vernon.

Earlier Tuesday, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente made his feelings about Woodstock 50 known. Picente sent a letter to the Town of Vernon Planning Board ahead of its meeting on Tuesday night to discuss the promoter’s appeal of denial for the permit.

Picente says there’s been no adequate public safety plan, a traffic plan that scratches the surface of what’s necessary or a parking plan that even begins to come close to tenable for the residents of Vernon.

Picente says if the organizers want to talk about August 2020 or August 2021, then experts in emergency services, law enforcement, public health, and planning can help get them ready for the event.