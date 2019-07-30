Irondequoit votes today for Skyview on the Ridge rec center

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — A crucial vote Tuesday will determine whether or not the construction of the $8.9 million community center will move forward at Skyview on the Ridge, the former Irondequoit Mall.

Town leaders say their recreation program has significantly increased over the years, but it suffers due to lack of space.

Leaders say this proposed community center will help solve that and would make Irondequoit competitive with other communities who have community rec centers and developers hope the renovations will attract more tenants.

As far as security goes, the town says there would be a space provided at Skyview on the Ridge for the Irondequoit police department to use. This wouldn’t be a substation but more of having a physical presence there.

If voters approve the center Tuesday, construction is expected to start at the beginning of next year.

Polls will be open from 9 a.m. through 8 p.m. at Christ the King Church on Kings Highway South.

All registered voters in Irondequoit are eligible.