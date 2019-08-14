Town of Henrietta holds hearing on firefighter staffing proposal

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — On Tuesday night, the Henrietta Fire District met with the public to talk about a staffing proposal.

The district wants to hire nearly 25 firefighters over ten years. Right now it has 45 paid firefighters. At Tuesday’s meeting, the board of fire commissioners addressed what they call misinformation out there and clarified what they’re looking to do.

The board chairman, Francis Martin Jr., says demand necessitates the move.

“That’s the thing, we are always keeping an eye on that due to the growth of the town, commercially and residential and also our volunteers are down nationwide and so we kind of have to play that guessing game. If we don’t have the volunteers there we have to supplement that with career firefighters and our numbers are just going crazy as far as the calls for service,” said Martin.

New York state law requires the board of fire commissioners to review staffing and budget. The last time this was done was in 2006.