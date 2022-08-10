GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — In an effort to get the community active, a new fitness court is coming to the Town of Greece.

Town Supervisor Bill Reilich is teaming up with MVP Care, hosting a ribbon cutting event Wednesday for the new court at Basil Marella Park on English Road. Free equipment and classes are available at the court.

Organizers say the goal of bringing in new fitness courts is to help the community maintain good health.

“We have no excuses,” said Gina, a fitness instructor. “It’s free. It’s all around year-round. There’s no time commitment. There’s no reason you can’t make it happen. You need fitness first in your life and I’m going to help you do that. Because most people are like ‘I don’t know what to do’. That’s my job. You show up here, I’m going to teach classes.”

Free classes at the new fitness court will be held Wednesday and Saturday mornings