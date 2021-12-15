Town of Greece to name new police chief Thursday

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Greece Town Supervisor Bill Reilich will name the new chief of the Greece Police Department Thursday, after former Chief Drew Forsythe resigned.

Jason Helfer has been acting as interim chief since Forsythe’s resignation. The announcement of a permanent chief is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Forsythe was in court last week, where he was scheduled to be arraigned on DWI charges stemming from the October crash that led to his resignation. All three of the town’s judges recused themselves from the case, which Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said would be passed to a court in a neighboring municipality.

According to the DA’s office, Forsythe was driving home from a function with coworkers in his police-issued vehicle around 1:30 a.m. on October 21 when he crashed into a guardrail on 390. Forsythe did not stay at the scene or immediately report the crash. Instead, he drove until his car had only one working wheel.

Greece police initially said Forsythe swerved to avoid a deer, and attempted to drive back to the police station. The DA’s office said the route Forsythe took after the crash suggests he was actually trying to drive home.

According to the DA’s office, video footage of the event Forsythe attended before the crash shows him consuming six alcoholic drinks before getting into his car that evening. Greece police officers arriving on scene after the crash did not conduct a field sobriety test.

Reilich said he was not told about the crash until later that morning. He said the “breakdown of communication” was a contributing factor in him asking Forsythe to step down.