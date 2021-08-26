Town of Greece to lower flags to half staff following attacks in Afghanistan

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Following the bombing that took place outside of the Kabul airport in Afghansitan on Thursday, the town of Greece is lowering their flags to half staff.

The town says “this decision is being made in response to the attacks against and deaths of the United States service members and civilians at Kabul’s airport in Afghanistan earlier today.”

“I am deeply saddened by the news of 12 U.S. Service Members and dozens of civilians killed in a terrorist attack outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan,” added Town Supervisor Bill Reilich. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families of this horrific event. Lowering the flags to half-staff in the Town of Greece is the least we can do at this time to show our deep respect and sorrow for all those affected.”