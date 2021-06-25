$1 Million upgrades to West Point Marina in Greece completed to combat future flooding

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — A total of $1 million in construction upgrades to West Point Marina in the Town of Greece were completed Friday, as part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s $300 million Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI).

West Point Marina, also known as Braddock Bay Marina, had its seawall completely submerged in previous years and threatened to cause flooding across its nearby, eight-acre park. Given the location’s important role in the town’s economy and recreational opportunities, these resiliency measures were put in place to protect the marina from future flooding:

Replacing marina seawall to a height above flood level;

Raising fuel pump above flood elevation and improving flood resiliency;

Installing new storm drainage infrastructure;

Raising ADA accessible walkways above flood elevation; and

Water and electric services upgraded and protected in a new flood resilient structure.

“In 2019, historic flooding on Lake Ontario devastated the infrastructure and economies of numerous communities throughout the region. Now, through the REDI, shoreline communities like the Town of Greece are building back better and more resilient,” Gov. Cuomo said. “By taking a forward-looking approach, implementing critical flood mitigation measures along the shoreline, and improving and strengthening infrastructure, we are not only protecting residents and property, but safeguarding the town’s critical tourism industry and enhancing quality of life for future generations.”

Alongside the improvements made to the West Point Marina, Gov. Cuomo also announced that upgrades to storm sewer systems of flood-prone streets are underway. This includes the intersection of Edgemere and Island Cottage along with adjacent roadways. The completed project is set to eliminate sewer backflow with the goal of increasing access to area homes for both residents and emergency vehicles. A total of $850,000 was awarded by REDI to complete this project.

The upgrades brought to the Town of Greece were part of 133 REDI funded projects in both local and regional parts of the state. The initiative covers eight counties, including Orleans, Monroe and Wayne county.