Town of Greece cancels Memorial Day Parade

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Greece has canceled its Memorial Day parade and ceremony for 2021.

The town sent out a statement Tuesday, saying, “Health and safety is our priority. Our participants, our veterans, many of whom are in their senior years, are health and safety conscious of all who participate and we thought it best to air on the side of caution.”

Town Supervisor Bill Reilich says a remote ceremony is being planned to honor Memorial Day. He says more details will be released when plans have been finalized.