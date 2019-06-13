Town of Chili partnering with MCSO to host crime prevention workshop on Thursday

The Town of Chili is partnering with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office to help prevent crime.

The public crime prevention workshop is aimed at educating residents on the best ways to protect themselves and their property.

Sheriff’s deputies will be there to answer questions about security. Chili Town Supervisor David Dunning says there’s a lot of bad advice out there, and that it pays to hear from a professional.​​​​​​

“Social media just pounds these things when they happen, and so much misinformation gets out there that I said you know what, let’s get a sheriff in here, let’s let them tell you what needs to happen, and how we can best protect ourselves,” said Dunning.

That workshop will be held Thursday night at 7 p.m. in the Chili Town Hall meeting room.

