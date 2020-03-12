Town of Butler votes to conduct an environmental study

BUTLER, N.Y. (WROC) — According to the Village of Wolcott Waste Water Superintendent, the town voted to hire an environmental engineer to do an environmental impact study.

On Monday, the town showed up to protest a proposal that would allow human waste from New York City to be dumped nearby — about 10 trucks per day.

The new position will come at a cost to taxpayers, but it’s undetermined how much.

The town supervisor said the cost depends on how much work the engineer does and adds the project is not yet approved.