ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Town of Brighton celebrated its 20th anniversary as a “Tree City USA” Friday — Arbor Day — with a new “Tree City USA” street sign.

The street sign was unveiled on Monroe Avenue near Southern Parkway, and officials from the Town of Brighton say a second sign will be installed on West Henrietta Road near East River Road.

Officials say the town will hold a community tree planting event in Buckland Park Saturday at 9 a.m.

The “Tree City USA” designation is awarded by the Arbor Day Foundation for cities, towns and college campuses that commit to maintaining their urban forests.

The Town of Brighton became a “Tree City USA” in 2002, and has helped the town to win the State’s Climate Smart Community Bronze Certification in 2019, as well as furthering the goals of Brighton’s plan “Envision Brighton 2028.”

Officials say that residents that serve on the conservation board and Sustainability Oversight Committee play key roles to accomplish their environmental goals.

“Brighton is an environmentally progressive community, and we are proud of that,” said Brighton Supervisor Bill Moehle. “Last month we preserved over 44 acres of green space in Brighton and last year we launched our Community Choice Aggregation program, bringing 100% renewable electric supply to Brighton.”