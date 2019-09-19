Town of Brighton announces new police chief

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Brighton has named its new police chief.

Captain Charles David Catholdi will succeed Chief Mark Henderson. The announcement was made at Brighton Town Hall on Wednesday morning.

Catholdi began his career as an officer in the Town of Lyons before joining Brighton PD in 1999. Even though he has had a long and celebrated career, he says this day still came as a shock.

“I know I have very big shoes to fill with Mark Henderson leaving. I’ve worked for him hand and glove the past six years. I’ve done both the operations side of the department and the administrative side. Mark has been a mentor, a true friend to me. Again, I’m truly humbled. It’s awe-inspiring for me to stand here. 20 years ago when I came to Brighton I never thought I’d have the opportunity to stand here at the podium and be introduced as the Chief of Police,” said Catholdi.

Catholdi has also served in the United States Air Force and has previously received numerous awards for his military service and also two distinguished service awards from the Brighton Police Department.

He will be formally sworn in on September 25.