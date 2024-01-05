ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Water wells remain dry in the Genesee County community of Bethany. Although work to bring public water to homes is expected to start in August many worry about a short-term solution.

That town’s supervisor says the state plans to take back the 67-hundred-gallon water tanker as valves freeze from the cold. They still don’t have water in their homes to shower, bathe their kids, do dishes, drink, cook with unless they come and get bottled water here.

Meanwhile, the governor’s office says it was the town’s request that the tanker be removed.

The town supervisor says they never asked for it to be removed because they need water.

Instead, he says the state made the decision to take the tanker back because there was no place to store it during the winter.