ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The town of Bethany declared a state of emergency Friday.

Board members from the town voted in favor of declaring a state of emergency due to a water crisis on Wednesday. Recent droughts during the spring, summer and winter of 2023 have made all eight local farms lose access to water which is necessary to sustain a farm.

Town supervisor Carl Hyde said the tanker truck that had water for the residents is no longer in town. They don’t have the ability to give water to residents Hyde claimed they have about 20 pallets of drinking water left, between bottled water and gallon jugs. He said they have gotten some rain recently, but not enough to make any impact on the wells.