Town justice in Genesee County resigns while under investigation for endangering welfare of a child

LEROY, N.Y. (WROC) — A Justice of the Leroy Town Court in Genesee County has resigned while under investigation by the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct.

The Commission informed Judge John Duyssen in January of this year, that it was investigating complaints arising from his arrest on criminal charges of harassment and endangering the welfare of a child, his invocation of his judicial office at the time of his arrest when he asked for a less restrictive Order of Protection to be recommended, and for his failure to comply with a court order, for approximately three months, to surrender all of his firearms.

The criminal charges were resolved with the judge consenting to a one-year comprehensive disposition plan monitored by the Wyoming County Department of Social Services, which he completed, and a court-ordered Adjournment in Contemplation of Dismissal.

Duyssen, who left office on July 8, 2021, agreed never to seek or accept judicial office at any time in the future. The Commission accepted a stipulation to that effect signed by the judge, his attorney and the Commission’s Administrator and closed its investigation.

Judge Duyssen, who is not an attorney, had been a Justice of the Leroy Town Court since 2018. His current term would have expired on December 31, 2021.

“Judges are obliged to respect the laws and rules they administer. Public confidence in the judiciary is shaken when a judge is charged with a serious offense and then fails to obey a court order to surrender firearms. Under the circumstances, Judge Duyssen’s permanent departure from the bench is warranted,” Commission Administrator Robert Tembeckjian said in a statement.

In the proceedings before the Commission Judge Duyssen was represented by Daniel M. Killelea.

The Commission was represented by Robert H. Tembeckjian, John J. Postel and David M. Duguay. Senior Investigator Vanessa Mangan was assigned to the case.