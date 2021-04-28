Town judge in Wayne County resigns while under investigation for stalking former girlfriend

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — An Arcadia Town Court Justice resigned while under investigation by the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct.

Michael Ralph Miller resigned after pleading guilty to violating a stay-away order of protection held by a former girlfriend.

In October of 2020, Miller pled guilty to criminal contempt in the second degree, a misdemeanor, and was sentenced to three years’ probation. The guilty plea was in satisfaction of original charges that included stalking a former girlfriend.

“There is no room on the bench for a judge who is convicted of a serious criminal

offense that arises out of stalking a former girlfriend,” Commission Administrator Robert H. Tembeckjian said in a statement.

“The public can have no confidence in a person who violates the very law he is sworn to uphold. Judge Miller’s resignation and commitment never to return are entirely appropriate in these circumstances.”

The sentence included a five-year, no-contact final order of protection for the victim, waiver of appeal, a requirement that he attend domestic violence and mental health counseling, and payment of fees totaling $250.

Miller, who left office on April 16, 2021, agreed never to seek or accept judicial office at any time in the future. The Commission accepted a stipulation to that effect signed by the judge, his attorney and the Commission’s Administrator and closed its investigation.

Miller, who is an attorney, had been a Justice of the Arcadia Town Court, and the Newark Village Court, since 2010. His current terms would have expired on Dec. 31, 2022.