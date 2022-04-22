GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Marquis Brown at MV Towing in Gates has been doing this job since a teenager, and he loves it.

“There’s not a call that’s the same. Everything’s different, no matter what you go to, something’s different,” he says.

But if the long hours weren’t enough, he decided to add an extra service here. A sort of ‘tow Uber’.

“It’s where if someone’s had too much to drink, and they don’t want to take the risk and drive their vehicle home and hurt somebody, they can call us and we’ll get them, and their vehicle there,” says Brown.

It’s usually about $75, but considering that cost versus a DUI ticket, Brown says there’s no comparison.

“You can’t put a price on it.”

For these guys, “tow Uber” is a personal mission. “I’ve had a couple of family members that were into alcohol and seen what it’s done to them, it’s not worth it,” says Brown.

“I’ve lost several friends and family members to DWI, and safety is the number one priority and getting everyone home safe,” says Daniel Santillo.

And if another tow truck company wanted to do a similar service, these guys aren’t even upset about the idea. The more the merrier. As far as they know, they are the only towing company doing this in New York.

“That would be great. It’s helping everybody. You know, it’s safety,” says Vinny Simone.

Brown says wherever you are, give them a buzz. “Gates, Henrietta, Brighton, Victor, no matter where the call is, I’ll go to it.”

MV Towing can be reached at 585-957-3985, they are located at 910 Howard Road in Gates.

