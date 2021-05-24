Tournament of Love raises money for Camp Good Days

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 38th annual Tournament of Love was held Monday.

Golfers took to the course to play games and raise money for Camp Good Days. They also raised funds by bidding on auction items.

Along with the organization Special Times, Camp Good Days provides programs to families impacted by cancer and sickle cell anemia free of charge. Those services are made possible by events like the Tournament of Love, which organizers say were not easily executed in the thick of the pandemic.

“We had a lot of our events were online which toward the end of the year, I think people were getting sick of virtual events,” said Jamie Varble, the Director of Special Events & Fundraising at Camp Good Days, “so it was definitely a struggle last year to fundraise as much as we needed.”

Camp Good Days is holding another fundraiser in September at their facility on Keuka Lake, where people will ride their bikes to raise money