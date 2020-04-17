Tour de Cure: Rochester moved to October

Breaking News
630 new COVID-19 deaths in NY, but Gov. Cuomo says hospitalizations ‘undeniably’ on the decline
Live Now
Bello discusses economic development, small businesses during outbreak
1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Tour de Cure: Rochester moved to October

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:
TOURDECURE_1497131304566.jpg

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The American Diabetes Association has postponed the 2020 Tour de Cure: Rochester, which was scheduled for June 13.

The event will now take place on Saturday, October 3 at the Xerox Complex in Webster.

“We recognize that many in our community are concerned about COVID-19, but we want you to rest assured that here at the ADA we are being cautious, conservative and consistent as we monitor the situation,” Bob Russell, executive director said in a statement. “The health and safety of those we serve is our top priority, and though we feel it is in our community’s best interest to delay the Tour de Cure: Rochester, we are excited to welcome our strong community of supporters to join us on October 3.”

To register, visit diabetes.org/rochestertour. For more information, please contact Jeff Collins at 585-458-3040 ext. 3479 / jcollins@diabetes.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss