Tour de Cure: Rochester moved to October

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The American Diabetes Association has postponed the 2020 Tour de Cure: Rochester, which was scheduled for June 13.

The event will now take place on Saturday, October 3 at the Xerox Complex in Webster.

“We recognize that many in our community are concerned about COVID-19, but we want you to rest assured that here at the ADA we are being cautious, conservative and consistent as we monitor the situation,” Bob Russell, executive director said in a statement. “The health and safety of those we serve is our top priority, and though we feel it is in our community’s best interest to delay the Tour de Cure: Rochester, we are excited to welcome our strong community of supporters to join us on October 3.”

To register, visit diabetes.org/rochestertour. For more information, please contact Jeff Collins at 585-458-3040 ext. 3479 / jcollins@diabetes.org.