ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Webster Parks and Recreation hosted the Total Solar Eclipse traveling art exhibit on Saturday.

This art show is free to the public and has a 30-poster exhibit that will be on view throughout the whole month of December.

Eclipse artist and astronomer, Dr. Tyler Nordgren’s artwork is being featured in this exhibit. He had his 2017 eclipse artwork displayed in the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum.

Katie Kovar, the Recreation Director for Webster Parks and Recreation said “We’re hosting the eclipse traveling art show that’s going all around Rochester. We’re really excited because we have it for the month of December. So today’s an art opening with the Webster art club who has supplemented pieces that they created, along with the traveling art.