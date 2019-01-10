Torres-Acevedo charged with custodial interference, criminal contempt
BYRON, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Genesee County Sheriff's deputies have arrested 22-year-old Batavia native Guillermo Torres-Acevedo on Wednesday in Byron.
Torres-Acevedo was the suspect in an Amber Alert in November 2018.
Torres-Acevedo was charged with custodial interference in the 1st degree after moving a juveile across state lines away from her parents, criminal contempt in the 2nd degree for violating an order of protection, and endangering the welfare of a child.
He was arraigned in the Town of Byron Court and was remanded to Genesee County Jail where he's being held without bail.
Torres-Acevedo is to appear in the Town of Byron Court to answer to the charges on February 13.
