Don't expect a repeat performance of yesterday's weather anytime soon. The big cool down starts today thanks to a cold front that moves through this morning. Expect clouds and showers to start the day and then later this afternoon the sky will clear allowing for at least some partial sun before the day is out. Temperatures will top out in the upper 40s to near 50 later this afternoon. Clear skies overnight will mean temperatures dropping down into the lower 30s to start Tuesday morning. This has warranted the National Weather Service in Buffalo to issue a Freeze Watch for this time frame. The biggest takeaway will be for people to protect their plants that may live outside and it is a good indication that we may still need to wait to plant other, more fragile plants.

Cinco De Mayo will be a cold, but nice day with some sun and highs again only around 50°. By this point typically temperatures make their way into the middle 60s. We slide into Thursday with yet another cold night and brace for a "reloading" of some arctic air that is primed to move in Thursday night and Friday. This practically guarantees that Mother's Day weekend will be a very cold one with temperatures in the 30s and 40s for most of the period.