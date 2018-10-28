Tops on N. Winton Road in Rochester closes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - The Tops grocery store on North Winton Road in Rochester is now closed. It was one of five local stores slated to close because they were underperforming. It is unclear what happened to the workers at that locations.
The other locations on the chopping block include the ones in Geneva, Lyons, Perinton and Lake Avenue in Rochester. They are expected to close by the end of November.
Tops filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February.
