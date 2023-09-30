ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — October is just one day away, and Tops Friendly Markets is dedicating the first half of the month to benefiting a special cause — that also has the chance to benefit shoppers.

From October 1 to October 14, the markets’ annual “Free Gas and Groceries” campaign will be in full swing.

At participating Tops locations, shoppers have the chance to purchase a ticket that enters them into a drawing to win a year’s worth of gas and groceries.

Customers can buy a $1 ticket, according to Tops, and that is all that is needed to help support the staff at Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Tops Friendly Markets said since the program began, they have raised more than $465,000.