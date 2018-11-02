Toppled tombstones: Halloween mischief or hate?

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - Eight ntoppled tombstones, costly damage, and no solid answers. All that is known at this point is a concerned citizen observed the Waad Hakolel Jewish cemetery on Stonewood Avenue being vandalized by a small group of teens in the early hours of November 1. A representative of the Britton Road association who oversees the cemetery arrived at 3 AM, and later met with a Rochester Police Department Patrol service unit.

Several neighbors whose homes surround the cemetery said that unfortunately, this is not the first time something like this has happened here. Karen Gibble said, "I wish it would stop, because it's happened far too many times. I just think if that was my mother, or my child, how would I feel? It's just sad."

An investigation is pending, and there has been no further comment from the Britton Road Association cemetery administrator. It is believed at this point from the press release, that this was quote "Halloween mischief".