Top 25 takeout restaurants in Rochester since pandemic began, according to Yelp

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Yelp, a website and app that publishes crowd-sourced reviews about businesses, has released their list of the top 25 takeout spots in Rochester.

“We are one year into the COVID-19 pandemic that forced many Rochester restaurants to move to a takeout-only model. We watched as Rochesterians rallied behind these eateries by ordering takeout and sharing their experiences – all from the comfort of home,” wrote Megan Colombo of Yelp Rochester. “Based on Yelp data, we’ve put together a list to acknowledge the hard work of ROC business owners, and shine a spotlight on the top 25 spots locals went for takeout in the past year.

According to Yelp, the list’s methodology was curated by restaurants with Yelp pages created after December 1, 2017, then ranked by “a number of factors” including the total volume of ratings and reviews between March 1, 2020 and March 9, 2021, adding that this list looked at all businesses marked as open in Monroe County.

Without further ado:

25 – Jines Restaurant, Park Avenue

24 – John’s Tex Mex, South Wedge

23 – Shema Sushi, East End

22 – Calabresella’s On Park, Park Avenue

21 – Merchants Wood Fired Pizza & Bistro, North Winton Village

20 – Pizza Wizard, South Wedge

19 – Morgan’s Cereal Bar, East End

18 – Sol Burrito, Monroe Avenue

17 – Marty’s On Park, Park Avenue

16 – As Evi Turkish Cuisine, Ridge Road

15 – Matilda Coffee House & Kitchen, Neighborhood of the Arts

14 – El Pilon Criollo, Clinton Avenue

13 – The Gate House, Neighborhood of the Arts

12 – Kainos, Corn Hill

11 – The French Quarter, Center City

10 – ThaiYada Restaurant, East End

9 – The Mad Hatter, Park Avenue

8 – ROAM Cafe, Park Avenue

7 – Dogtown, Monroe Avenue

6 – Maru Sushi & Ramen Bar, Neighborhood of the Arts

5 – Fiorella, Public Market

4 – The Red Fern, Park Avenue

3 – Cedar Mediterranean Restaurant, Monroe Avenue

2 – Chortke, Neighborhood of the Arts

1 – Old Pueblo Grill, Neighborhood of the Arts