Tony Hawk foundation gives new life to Rochester skate park plans

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Construction for the highly anticipated and long awaited outdoor skate park in Rochester may begin soon.

The city says it has a new design for the skate park, now it goes to public bid to select a contractor.

Friends of Roc-City Skatepark say funding is still needed.

The Skatepark is among 13 projects along the Genesee River.

“We’re looking at the first phase of this skate park. It’s going to be something that the community will really wrap their arms around and enjoy. It’s going to be something an enhancement for our downtown,” said Norman H. Jones of the Department of Environmental Services.

“I’m just very excited about it personally. I think it’s something that the community has been asking for a long time. It brings a lot of vibrancy to this area.” said city engineer Holly Barrett.

The city was given $250,000 from legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk’s foundation.

Construction is expected to begin this fall and could be finished next summer.