Tombstones toppled at Jewish graveyard in Rochester Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - Police are investigating vandalism at a Jewish graveyard in Rochester that left multiple tombstones knocked down.

The Britton Road Cemetery Association says police were called around 3 a.m. Thursday when a neighbor saw a group of teens at the Waad Hakolel cemetery at 68 Stonewood Avenue.

Police found eight tombstones had been knocked over. Our crews noticed others had portrait faces scratched off.

In a statement, Britton Road Cemetery Association Administrator Helen Gulack said: "The police noted candy wrappers on the ground seeming to indicate that this was Halloween mischief. The RPD technical service unit cataloged the toppled stones and candy wrappers."

Gulack says resetting the stones will cost less than $2,000.

In May 2017, 16 tombstones were damaged after a separate act of vandalism at the same cemetery. In that case, Governor Cuomo launched an investigation by the New York State Police's Hate Crime Task Force.