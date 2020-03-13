To Austria… and right back to Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Chris Carlsson and his wife Joan planned a two-week trip to Austria and Hungary, only to be there for less than 24 hours after President Trump issued 30-day travel restrictions to and from Europe due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“At that point we’re like ‘we need to get the hell out of here’. Well, first I didn’t sleep the entire night because it was already two o’clock in the morning when Trump came on with that. And then you know, we’re panicking and trying to find something,” says Carlsson.

Carlsson says they lost around $4,000 dollars and his travel insurance likely won’t reimburse them for the financial hit. As for President Trump putting in those travel restrictions, Carlsson says he’s not quite sure it was the right move.



“I think its a bit of an overreaction. You know, (Coronavirus) is already here anyway,” he says.

He says the Austrian police pretty much wanted anyone foreign out. Carlsson and his wife got tickets home for about $800 a piece. He says they’re lucky. Some are paying a lot more than that.



“People are paying between $5,000 and $20,000 for tickets out,” says Carlsson.

Carlsson and his wife landed and went through customs in Canada without major issues, they’re home now in Rochester.

“(Customs agents were) like ‘be careful out there, sanitize your hands your hands, whatever. Welcome back.”