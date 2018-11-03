Tips for students prepping for SATs Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - Students in our area and across the country will be taking SAT exams Saturday.

It can be a stressful experience which could influence results. Test prep experts explained what students can do the night before to alleviate that stress.

"Going into the test, I'd recommend that students get at least seven to eight hours of sleep before the test," said Sheryl Gonzalez, Rochester Educational Opportunities Center. "They should get up an hour earlier than the normally do just so they know that they're prepared for the test."

Experts also recommend that students gather all the materials they'll need to bring to the test the night before and eat a healthy breakfast the morning of.