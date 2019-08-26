Tip jar theft suspect arrested after being spotted in Home Depot

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — The man suspected of stealing tip jars from local cafes and restaurants has been arrested after being spotted in a Home Depot store.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the store located on Jefferson Road in Henrietta on Saturday after an employee recognized 28-year-old Shane Hutt as the man wanted in the tip jar theft investigation.

When deputies located Hutt inside the store, he ran, but was taken into custody a short time later. He was charged with resisting arrest and petit larceny in connection with thefts at Finger Lakes Coffee Roasters and Pattaya Thai.

Hutt was turned over to Irondequoit Police to face charges pending in that jurisdiction. He also had three outstanding warrants from other local jurisdictions for petit larceny and one for use of a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Hutt was taken to the Monroe County Jail.