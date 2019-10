ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hanging over I-490, a flag reads “Time is Up” — supporting the protests happening all around the world to bring attention to climate change.

Tuesday is the second day of a two-week protest by the Extinction Rebellion movement to demand more urgent actions to counter global warming.

“Time’s up” has become one of the slogans adopted by protesters.

It isn’t clear who put up the flag or when, but it was spotted early Tuesday.