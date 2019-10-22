Time capsule found while moving Frederick Douglass statue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s Frederick Douglass statue has stood in Highland Park for nearly 80 years, and now its getting a more prominent showcase.
The statue, built in 1899 and dedicated by then New York Gov. Teddy Roosevelt, is now moving to overlook South Avenue.
News 8 learned crews discovered a time capsule while lifting the statue off its foundation on Monday.
Inside, crews found papers — but they were apparently damaged by water.
