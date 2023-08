Greece police are on scene investigating a three-car accident on Latta Road (Photo/Greece Police Department)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Greece police have re-opened a portion of Latta Road after a car crash involving three vehicles.

Little information has been released regarding the accident, but it appears that one of the vehicles involved was a box truck. Police say that there are minor injuries to those involved.

The area of Latta Road between Long Pond and Torrey Pine was closed as police investigated the crash.

No further information has been revealed at this time.