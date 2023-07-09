GATES, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Gates Police Department arrested three teenagers for stealing a vehicle outside the Walmart on Chili Avenue in Rochester early Thursday afternoon. Officers received reports of a group of males who were trying to steal items in the store at around 1:15 p.m.

“The males were confronted by loss prevention and fled out into the parking lot where they got into a vehicle which drove into the parking lot,” officers said. “A license plate on that vehicle was provided and a run of that vehicle came back stolen. Officers checked the parking lot and located a different stolen vehicle abandoned.”

According to the GPD, the officers who responded to the scene learned that the suspect males arrived in the vehicle and then fled in another.

Officers received a call from the Walmart for the report of a stolen vehicle at around 7 p.m. When officers arrived they located a victim who said her Hyundai was stolen from the parking lot while she was in the store. Officers say a parking spot full of glass was located and the vehicle was entered in as stolen.

Another call came in to the Walmart for the report of a stolen vehicle at the location about two hours later. Officers then located two vehicles that had been previously stolen. One of the vehicles was stolen at around 7 p.m.

According to the GPD, the officers approached a group of males that arrived to the location in the stolen vehicles they took off running.

“While running an officer observed one of the juveniles throw a black revolver under a car,” officers said.

Officers caught the three males who are two 14-year-olds and a 16-year-old.

Officers determined the revolver to be a BB gun. The three teens were brought to the juvenile detention facility and will appear in family court Sunday.