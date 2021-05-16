Three men recovering from West Main Street shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department says two men were shot late Saturday evening.

While officers were investigating at the scene, a private vehicle took one of the victims to an area hospital. Officers said the victim is a 25-year-old man from Rochester and he had been shot on West Main Street.

Also during the investigation, officers heard gunshots at the 500 block of West Main Street. There officers located a 25-year-old man from Rochester who had been shot. An ambulance transported him to an area hospital.

In addition, the RPD learned a 35-year-old man from Rochester had been shot on the 500 block of West Main Street. A private vehicle took the victim to an area hospital.

The RPD said both areas of Main Street were closed off during the investigation and have since reopened. None of the men’s injuries are life-threatening.

The RPD is speaking with people of interest. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.