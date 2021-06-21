Three injured after head-on crash in Mendon, truck driver ticketed

MENDON, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say three people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Mendon Monday morning.

Authorities say deputies responded to the area of Clover Street and Sheldon Road around 6:30 a.m.

Officials say a U-Haul pickup truck traveling north on Clover Street crossed the center lane and struck a southbound vehicle head-on.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of the southbound vehicle was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the U-Haul truck, and a child who was a passenger, were also hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, officials say.

Police say the driver of the truck was issued three tickets for improper lane use, failure to keep right, and improper child restraint.

Police say the road has since reopened to traffic.