Three hunters charged after Mount Morris home hit by gunfire

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. L to R: Richard A. Houseman, Richard R. Houseman and Robert Houseman

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. L to R: Richard A. Houseman, Richard R. Houseman and Robert Houseman

MT. MORRIS (WROC) - Three hunters have been arrested after deputies say a home was hit by gunfire in Mount Morris.

Sixty-five-year-old Richard A. Houseman, 35-year-old Richard R. Houseman and 35-year-old Robert R. Houseman are facing charges related to the incident.

Deputies say Robert Houseman fired two shots at a deer, one of which went across River Road in Mount Morris and hit a home.

To cover up the fact they were hunting too close to a roadway, deputies say the men exchanged ammunition with each other and planted shell casing at a different spot than where shots were fired.

But, after an investigation, deputies say they determined the evidence was planted and the hunters lied when making statements to investigators.

All three men are charged with tampering with physical evidence, making a punishable false written statement, and failure to carry license/tags while hunting. Robert A Houseman is additional charged with discharging a firearm across a public highway.

All three men were arraigned and released on their own recognizance.