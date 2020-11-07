Three hospitalized after two separate Rochester shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that took place Friday evening.

The first shooting took place on Cunningham Street in Rochester at around 10:30 p.m. While officers were investigating, a private vehicle took the victim, who police say is a 26-year-old man from Henrietta, to URMC.

Officers said the victim was shot in his upper body. His injuries are not life-threatening.

The second shooting took place about 20 minutes later on the 700 block of Norton Street. While officers were investigating, a private vehicle took two victims to Rochester General Hospital.

The Rochester Police Department said the two people shot on Norton Street are Rochester residents. The victims, who are a 38-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The RPD does not have any suspects in custody in connection to either of the shootings. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.