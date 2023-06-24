ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say five vehicles were involved in a crash early Friday evening in the area of Dewey Avenue and Dorothy Avenue in Rochester. Officers say the occupants of the vehicles range in age from 22 to 49 years old and all reside in Monroe County.

According to the RPD, a 47-year-old woman, a 26-year-old man, and a 22-year-old man were taken to area hospitals. via ambulance. Their injuries were not deemed life-threatening.

Four of the involved vehicles were towed from the scene. None of the drivers have been cited or arrested. Officers are still working to determine what caused the collision.