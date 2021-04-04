Three dogs perish in house fire on Myrtle Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Fire Department confirmed that three dogs perished in a house fire overnight Sunday on Myrtle Street in Rochester.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw flames and smoke coming from the rear of a 2.5-story house at around 12:30 a.m.

Firefighters said due to the volume of fire an extra engine company was requested to the scene.

The fire traveled up the walls which made it difficult to contain. The fire was brought under control after 45 minutes.

Firefighters say the house is unlivable. Eleven occupants were alerted by smoke alarms and were able to exit the house safely.

The cause of the fire was determined to be “unattended cooking”

The Red Cross responded to assist the occupants.