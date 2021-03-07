Three displaced after house fire on Del Monte Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Fire Department is investigating a house fire that occurred Sunday afternoon on Del Monte Street.

Firefighters said the homeowner arrived home and noticed smoke and fire inside the two-story, single-family home.

The RFD located the fire in the hallway on the second floor and in a bedroom on the same floor. The first floor of the home suffered water damage.

The RFD was able to bring the fire under control in ten minutes.

Everyone was able to escape from the house, however two adults and one child were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.