Three deputies injured, attorney hospitalized in Rochester courtroom ‘disruption’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies were injured and an assistant public defender was hospitalized for evaluation after what investigators call a “disruption” in a Rochester courtroom Friday.

According to the MCSO, the assistant public defender was denied access to an area in Rochester City Court around 10:15 a.m. because of “safety concerns with a disruptive inmate.”

Investigators say a judge told the assistant public defender she was not allowed to enter the restricted area. They say she became “disruptive,” and was then asked by the judge and by deputies to leave the courtroom.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office claims “an altercation ensued” between the assistant public defender and deputies as deputies escorted her out of the courtroom.

Three deputies were treated for minor injuries. The assistant public defender was evaluated at Strong Memorial Hospital for wrist pain.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said a criminal investigation into the incident is ongoing.

News 8 has reached out to the Public Defender’s Office for comment and has yet to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.