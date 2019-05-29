Three cases of mumps confirmed in Livingston County

A new case of the mumps has been confirmed in Livingston County. That brings the number of confirmed cases to three.

The Livingston County Health Department is currently working with the New York State Department of Health and Livonia Central Schools to investigate those cases.

The mumps virus is spread through the air from an infected person’s cough or sneeze or through direct contact with an infected surface. The virus usually makes you feel sick and causes a salivary gland between your jaw and ear to swell. Other symptoms include low-grade fever, fatigue, muscle aches and loss of appetite. After a person is exposed to mumps, symptoms usually appear 16 to 18 days after infection, but this period can range from 12 to 25 days after infection. Mumps cannot be treated.

The mumps vaccine is not 100% effective but the health department says two doses of the vaccine will provide the best protection against contracting the disease.

The Livingston County Health Department is recommending the following to prevent the spread of the virus:

· Do not share food, drinks, utensils or other personal items that may contain saliva.

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand rub if soap and water are not available.

· Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue if you sneeze or cough, and discard the tissue after you use it. If a tissue is not available, sneeze or cough into your upper sleeve or elbow, not your hands.

· Clean and disinfect objects and surfaces that may be contaminated with germs.

· People with the mumps should stay home, and away from public places for five days after the onset of symptoms and limit contact with others in their household.