Three bills aimed at holding nursing homes accountable in WNY Video

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - State Sen. Robert Ortt announced a series of bills he will introduce, aimed at improving care standards in nursing homes in New York State to protect seniors in their care.

When Joyce Bennett's aunt, Sandra Brown, was put into a nursing home, she was her normal self.

Soon after, things went downhill. It is something, Bennett will never forget.

"She went through some terrible things at the nursing home...things on her back and her stomach as well. No one could explain anything to us," said Joyce Bennett.

Back in 2017, Bennett's aunt was at Westgate, now known as Creekview Nursing & Rehab Center.

Bennett believes her aunt's death back in August was due to the abuse and neglect during her stay at the facility.

"When we got her out, she couldn't walk. She began to use the bathroom on herself and wasn't able to function," explained Bennett.

Bennett's story is unfortunately not unique. That's why Senator Robert Ortt introduced three new bills aimed at protecting the lives of senior citizens and holding nursing homes accountable.

"We need to make sure that people know that if they do not meet minimum standards. Not the gold standards, but the minimum standards of care, that they will feel that in their pocket books," stated Senator Robert Ortt.

The first bill in the package would increase the Department of Health's presence in nursing homes and allow them to enter nursing facilities if conditions are believed to pose a danger to residents. The second bill would make nursing home inspections unpredictable.

According to Senator Ortt, if nursing homes don't meet state standards, fines will be increased.

Bennett thinks that's a smart move.

"That's how we ended up seeing an incident with my aunt because we switched out the time," she said.

The third bill would prevent nursing home owners from purchasing new nursing homes while any of their currently-owned facilities are facing violations.

Senator Ortt say our elderly loved ones deserve better. Benette adds: its about time.

Ortt introduced the legislation at a Thursday press conference.

The introduction of the bills follows several "disturbing stories reported by local media outlets", a press release from Ortt's office said Thursday.