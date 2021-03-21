Three arrested after vehicle pursuit in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Batavia Police Department were called to the Speedway gas station overnight Sunday to check on the welfare of individuals who were possibly under the influence of drugs and were described as “not acting right.”

Upon arrival, officers located three people in a vehicle at around 2:30 a.m.

The officers made contact with an individual and observed a handgun in plain view inside the vehicle. BPD said the officer attempted to secure the handgun, and then a struggle occurred between the officer and a male occupant.

According to the BPD, an officer discharged their duty-weapon at the suspect during the struggle.

“Neither the suspect or the officers were struck during the incident. The suspect broke free from the struggle and proceeded to lead police on a pursuit through the City of Batavia and into the Town of Batavia,” the BPD said.

Additional officers joined the pursuit, along with deputy sheriffs from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect vehicle crashed on private property near Woodland Drive in Batavia. The male suspect and two other individuals were arrested at the scene of the crash without further incident.

Officers then recovered a gun at the scene of the crash.

The male suspect was taken to RRH-UMMC for treatment of injuries sustained from the crash. No civilians or passersby were injured as a result of the incident.

Officers with the BPD are continuing to investigate this incident. The discharge of the duty weapon and the incidents that took place outside of the city of Batavia are being investigated by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.