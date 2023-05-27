ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As the nation begins celebrations in honor of Memorial Day weekend, several events focus on the weight of the meaning behind the holiday, which recognizes those who died in active military service.

Thousands of motorcyclists will descend to DC, marking the occasion by taking to the Pentagon.

This active show of this motorcycle demonstration is for the annual “Rolling to Remember Protest,” previously known as “Rolling Thunder,” now run through the non-profit AMVETS, which provides outreach and support to veterans.

Organizers say the goal is to call attention to the more than 80,000 service members who are still missing in action, reminding the federal government of their promise, no one gets left behind.

“We still have 82,000 U.S. service members since World War II missing in action, unaccounted for,” AMVETS National Executive Director Joe Chenelly said. “That’s a whole lot of families that don’t have that closure, don’t really know what happened to their loved one. So, we’re going to have about 100,000 motorcycles here, staging at the Pentagon on Sunday.”

On Sunday, the motorcyclists will all start their engines at the same time at 11:58 — a thunder roll call. Chenelly says for these families of service members missing in action, these events are also like a family gathering, each supporting one another.