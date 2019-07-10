Thousands of Jehovah’s Witnesses will not come to Rochester convention this summer

An estimated 10,000 visitors won’t be coming to Rochester this August. The annual Jehovah’s Witnesses Conventions will be moving to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania after they could not reach an agreement the Blue Cross Arena’s new management team, Pegula Sports.

Don Jefferies with Visit Rochester, says the Jehovah’s Witness’ conventions have come to the city since 1994. Not having those people here is going to hurt.

“There’s nine hotels that are involved with this group, and every one of them has a hotel bloc now, that they have less than a month to fill,” says Jefferies.

He adds that economic loss will extend out into the community. “10,000 people, they (have to) eat some place. You know, they’re going to spend money on places in Rochester.”

Restaurants near the Blue Cross Arena say the loss of thousands of potential customers this August will make a dent.

Patrick Richardson, Panzari’s Italian Bistro says, “Knowing what they brought us last year, we definitely did get a good number of people that weekend for that event.”



Linda Kreitzberg, the manager of Tony D’s adds, “Whether it’s a restaurant or any other business that is formed in Rochester, we like to see people coming in….we don’t want to see people stay away.”

In a statement from the Jehovah’s Witnesses, they say, “the recent change in management at the Blue Cross Arena changed the dynamic of (the) partnership.” And since new relationships take time, they felt it was best to secure another venue due to time constraints.

The City of Rochester says in a statement, “Under the agreement with the previous operator the convention was hosted at a loss to the Arena. At year-end, all Arena losses were passed on to City of Rochester taxpayers. This current agreement ends taxpayer subsidies for private events.”

A statement from Pegula Sports says the following, “We have made Blue Cross Arena available for this summer’s Jehovah’s Witness Convention. Safely hosting an event of this size requires several operational hard costs including security personnel, emergency medical technicians, traffic police detail and janitorial services. No revenue from these services is retained by Rochester Arena, LLC. The Jehovah’s Witnesses have been offered the lowest possible costs to fulfill these needs and hold a safe and enjoyable event.”

But Jefferies is not taking any chances for 2020, and is already looking for a new venue.

“We’re going to throw a whole bunch of different ideas because they like being here. This has been their home since 1994,” he says.