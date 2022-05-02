ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Millions of Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid al-Fitr.

This day marks the end of the Islamic holy month Ramadan, and is traditionally celebrated with family and friends, and with special gifts.

Thousands gathered for prayer at the Dome Arena in Henrietta Monday morning.

“This is a normal service we used to have,” said Islamic Center of Rochester President Zaka Ansari. “We would have expected about 5,000 people on a normal day, but today we’re expecting around 3,000 due to COVID. But were so happy that at least we can get together after such a long time.”

The Greater Rochester Area is home to over 10,000 Muslims.